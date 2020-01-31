Broncos hire John Pagano as outside linebackers coach

John Pagano interviewed with the Broncos for a spot on Vic Fangio’s 2020 coaching staff this week and that conversation apparently went well.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have hired Pagano to be their outside linebackers coach.

Pagano spent the last two years as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the Texans. He also has experience as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders and Chargers. Pagano also worked under Fangio when Fangio was the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2001.

Brandon Staley had been the outside linebackers coach during Fangio’s first season. He is now the Rams defensive coordinator. Denver has also added Pat Shurmur as their new offensive coordinator and Mike Shula as their quarterbacks coach since the end of the regular season.