The Broncos landed their defensive coordinator in Vance Joseph and they’re working to fill out the rest of their defensive coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Greg Manusky as their inside linebackers coach. Thursday also brought word that they will retain defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive backs coach Christian Parker.

Manusky spent last season as the inside linebackers coach with the Vikings. He followed up a 12-year playing career by entering the NFL coaching ranks in 2001 and served as a defensive coordinator for the 49ers, Chargers, Colts, and Washington before spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons working for the University of Kentucky.

Joseph was the 49ers defensive backs coach when Manusky was the coordinator in San Francisco, so this move reunites the two coaches in different roles.

Broncos to hire Greg Manusky as inside linebackers coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk