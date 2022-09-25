Broncos hire former Ravens coach to help with game day decisions

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a coaching factory over the course of their franchise history. They mold young coaches over the course of many years, and organizations throughout the NFL then hire them away for other roles. However, even veteran coaches who have been on the Baltimore staff have allure to teams, and the Denver Broncos are the most recent team to bring a former Ravens coach on board.

Broncos’ HC Nathaniel Hackett has hired former Ravens’ asst HC/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg as Senior Assistant to help him with gameday decisions, as @mikeklis also reported. Rosburg spent week in Denver and will be in Broncos’ coaching booth Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire