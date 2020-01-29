Broncos hire former agent as negotiator

The Broncos have replaced their guy who negotiated with agents with another agent.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are hiring Rich Hurtado to be their vice president of football administration.

Hurtado worked most recently as an agent for CAA, the firm that represents Broncos safety and free agent target Justin Simmons.

Hurtado will replace director of football administration Mike Sullivan, another former agent whom the team parted ways with last week.