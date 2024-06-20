Broncos hire ex-Stanford coach David Shaw for front office role

The Denver Broncos hired former Stanford Cardinal coach David Shaw to work in their front office. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Former Stanford football coach David Shaw will serve as a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos, the NFL franchise announced Thursday.

Shaw, 51, resigned from the Cardinal staff in 2022, ending a dozen-year head coaching tenure. The four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year previously worked as an assistant at Stanford and San Diego.

Shaw worked as a wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2002 to 2005. He also spent time working for Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

He started his coaching career at Western Washington in 1995, and worked alongside Broncos coach Sean Payton when they were both assistants in 1997 for the Eagles.

Shaw interviewed for several NFL head coaching jobs in recent off-seasons, including for the Broncos opening in 2023.

He won a school record 96 games while at Stanford during a run that included three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowls. Shaw coached several players who went on to star in the NFL, including Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey.