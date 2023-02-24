Broncos to hire ex-Giant Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach

John Fennelly
·1 min read
Former New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb has always been seen as a coach in waiting.

As per veteran NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the wait is apparently over. Webb, 28, is being hired by new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton to be their quarterbacks coach.

Webb is fresh off the one and only start of his seven-year NFL career — a competitive 22-16 loss to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Webb, a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal, was released after one season with Big Blue. After spending a season with the New York Jets, Webb landed in Buffalo for three years as a backup.

It was in Buffalo where Webb began to show his coaching chops with his strong presence in a quarterback room that contained Josh Allen.

When assistant general manager Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were hired to run the Giants last year, they quickly brought Webb back to the Giants to help mentor Daniel Jones.

Giants Nation wishes Webb well.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

