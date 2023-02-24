Broncos to hire ex-Giant Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach

Former New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb has always been seen as a coach in waiting.

As per veteran NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the wait is apparently over. Webb, 28, is being hired by new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton to be their quarterbacks coach.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Webb is fresh off the one and only start of his seven-year NFL career — a competitive 22-16 loss to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Webb, a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal, was released after one season with Big Blue. After spending a season with the New York Jets, Webb landed in Buffalo for three years as a backup.

It was in Buffalo where Webb began to show his coaching chops with his strong presence in a quarterback room that contained Josh Allen.

When assistant general manager Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were hired to run the Giants last year, they quickly brought Webb back to the Giants to help mentor Daniel Jones.

Giants Nation wishes Webb well.

