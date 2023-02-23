Broncos hire Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Russell Wilson is getting a new position coach, and it’s someone who has a lot less experience playing the quarterback position than Wilson does.

Davis Webb is being hired as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson has started 189 games in his NFL career. Webb has started one game, the Giants’ meaningless Week 18 game at the end of last season. But Broncos coach Sean Payton apparently thinks the 28-year-old Webb can teach the 34-year-old Wilson about the quarterback position.

Webb had previously indicated he was thinking about retiring as a player to pursue a coaching career, and it appears he has now done so, although there’s been no official retirement announcement. Webb will continue to spend his Sundays on the sideline, but now he’ll do so as a coach, not a backup.

Broncos hire Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Broncos to hire Greg Manusky as inside linebackers coach

    The Broncos landed their defensive coordinator in Vance Joseph and they’re working to fill out the rest of their defensive coaching staff. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Greg Manusky as their inside linebackers coach. Thursday also brought word that they will retain defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive [more]

  • Report: Cardinals hire Robert Rodriguez as OLB coach

    The Cardinals have made another hire for their defensive staff. Robert Rodriguez will be the team’s outside linebackers coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rodriguez won’t have to go far for his new job. He’s spent the last three seasons just down the road as Arizona State’s defensive line coach. But his connection with new head [more]

  • Cardinals cut Chris Banjo

    The Cardinals released veteran defensive back Chris Banjo on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. He played 13 games for the Cardinals last season, mostly as a core special teams player. Banjo played 287 snaps on special teams and 77 on defense. Banjo has played 10 seasons, signing with Jaguars as an undrafted free agent [more]

  • Detroit Lions sign CB Mac McClain off Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl roster

    New Detroit Lions CB Mac McClain, the grandson of civil rights activist Franklin McClain, appeared in one game for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021

  • 2023 NFL Combine Preview: top players you need to watch at each position

    Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen to discuss the latest NFL news before diving in to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which starts next week in Indianapolis. Charles and Derrik go through the top players to watch at each position and how next week could shake up the draft board for some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • Kevin Durant reportedly targeting March 1 for Suns debut

    He has been out since Jan. 9 with an MCL sprain.

  • Panthers round out offensive staff by hiring UNC tight ends coach John Lilly

    The Carolina Panthers filled their final major coaching vacancy on Thursday, hiring UNC tight ends coach John Lilly for the same role.

  • How to watch MLS Season Pass in Canada

    Apple and Major League Soccer launched MLS Season Pass on Feb. 1. Here’s everything fans need to know about the new soccer subscription service.

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Pats phenom punishes Medicine Hat with 6-point night

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • Eagles DC candidate Vance Joseph heading back to Broncos; report

    Vance Joseph is reportedly heading back to Denver, which crosses another name off the list of potential Eagles DCs. By Dave Zangaro

  • Lions sign Mac McCain

    Cornerback Mac McCain is joining the Lions. The Lions announced McCain’s signing on Thursday afternoon. No terms of the deal were part of the announcement. McCain entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2021 and he was claimed off of waivers by the Eagles in September of that year. McCain [more]

  • Fernandes hails 'special' connection with Man Utd fans

    Bruno Fernandes highlighted the connection between Manchester United players and fans as key to a famous fightback to beat Barcelona 2-1 and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday."The fans have been with us in the toughest moments, this season we have been really good because they are always behind us but this is something different," added Fernandes.

  • Council provides spark off Arkansas bench

    During Arkansas' back-to-back blowout wins over Florida and Georgia, junior guard Ricky Council IV has come off the bench and provided the team with a big-time spark. Last season, Council was named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year for his efforts with the Wichita State Shockers. A native of Durham, North Carolina, Council has started 25 of 28 games so far this season in Fayetteville.

  • Noah Song arrives at Phillies after Navy grants transfer to reserves

    Noah Song threw and performed agility drills on on a back outfield wearing Phillies shorts and T-shirt, a far different different uniform for the 25-year old.

  • Report: Florida to hire Alabama ILB coach Austin Armstrong

    A week after Alabama officially announced the hiring of Austin Armstrong, the first-year inside linebackers coach could already be on the move. According to reports, Armstrong is set to become the next defensive coordinator at Florida where he will take over for Patrick Toney, who is in negotiations with the Arizona Cardinals. Armstrong, 29, joined Alabama this offseason after spending the last two seasons at Southern Miss where he was the youngest defensive coordinator at the FBS level.

  • 'Carlos & Shawn': NFL mock drafts, mockery and a big question: Will Detroit Lions pick a QB?

    This week, Dave Birkett is back in the guest seat to walk the guys through drafting strategies and scenarios available to the Detroit Lions.

  • Bryce Harper ahead of schedule in return from Tommy John surgery

    Bryce Harper is about two weeks away from arriving at Phillies camp and is progressing well in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. By Corey Seidman

  • Keenan Allen cut rumors should have Bears interested

    The Bears are still looking for a WR1 to help Justin Fields, and Keenan Allen could be the guy.

  • A Hollywood celebrity will play with Wrexham team at Cary soccer tournament

    The Marvel Star owns with the team with Rob McElhenney, star from “It’s Always Sunny”

  • Cleveland Browns to hire Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator, assistant head coach

    The Cleveland Browns are hiring Bubba Ventrone to replace Mike Priefer as their special teams coordinator.