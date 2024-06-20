Broncos hire David Shaw as senior personnel executive

The Denver Broncos are hiring former Stanford head coach David Shaw as a senior personnel executive, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Shaw interviewed for Denver’s head coach opening last year and he was considered a “sleeper candidate,” perhaps in part due to his Stanford connection with team co-owners Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Condoleezza Rice.

Shaw also coached with Jim Harbaugh at the University of San Diego and later followed him to Stanford. Harbaugh was a candidate for the Broncos’ head coach opening last year and there was speculation that Shaw could join him on Denver’s staff.

The Broncos ultimately ended up hiring Sean Payton after Harbaugh opted to stay at Michigan for another season, and now one year later, they’re hiring Shaw as well. Payton overlapped with Shaw while employed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997 and he spoke highly of the coach during an interview with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter in 2020.

Payton was Philly’s quarterbacks coach in 1997 and Shaw was an offensive quality control coach. Payton later became a head coach in the NFL and Shaw later moved to the college level, becoming Stanford’s head coach in 2011.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire