Broncos hire Damani Leech to be the new team president

On Wednesday, new Broncos CEO Greg Penner said the team will be hiring a new president. Apparently, the hire already had been made.

The Broncos have announced that Damani Leech will serve in that capacity.

Leech has worked as the COO of NFL International for the past three seasons. He, along with G.M. George Paton, will report directly to Penner. This means that, basically, Leech will run the business side and Paton will run the football side.

Leech spent 17 years with the NCAA before jumping to the NFL in 2015. He was a three-time All-Ivy League defensive back at Princeton, and a third-team All-American.

“As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates,” Penner said in a statement. “There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani’s strong credentials. . . . Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win — on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I’m confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization.”

“The Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community,” Leech said. “Speaking with George Paton during this process, it’s clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can’t wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness.”

And so the transition continues, with Leech becoming the latest new voice for a team that has undergone an ownership change that was years in the making.

Broncos hire Damani Leech to be the new team president originally appeared on Pro Football Talk