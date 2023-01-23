Broncos head coach update: What’s the latest in Denver?

Jerry Rosburg was added to the list of names being considered by the Denver Broncos for their open head coach position over the weekend.

Rosburg joins fellow in-house candidate Ejiro Evero, plus Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, DeMeco Ryans, Jim Caldwell, David Shaw and Sean Payton as one of eight known candidates for the job. (Jim Harbaugh was also in consideration before he opted to remain at Michigan.)

So, what’s the latest on the search that’s being led by team co-owner/CEO Greg Penner?

The next step in the process will be setting up second-round interviews, and the Broncos do not appear to be in a rush to do so.

Ryans will not be available for a potential second-round interview until next week because the San Francisco 49ers have advanced to the NFC title game, but the seven other candidates are available this week.

Denver was believed to be scheduling a second Payton interview for Wednesday, but that potential interview has been pushed back by Payton setting up an in-person interview with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

The Broncos made it known on Monday that they have “not zeroed in” on any single candidate, a message that was relayed by KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis and Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, among others.

Denver is expected to finalize a second-round interview schedule “in the coming days,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With Payton yet to interview with the Cardinals and Ryans not available for a second interview this week, this process might drag out a little longer than initially expected.

Last year, the Broncos rushed to finalize a deal with Nathaniel Hackett after he set up a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver now has a new ownership group, and they will not rush through the hiring process, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

On Broncos search…

There has been a feeling in building they got leveraged some last year w/Hackett's interview w/Jacksonville looming and a part of why he was signed and 2nd interviews w/others cancelled… They started this w/intent of full round of 2nd interviews this time. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) January 23, 2023

So while we await word on second-round interviews being scheduled, fans should not expect the Broncos to instantly hire the first coach who gets a second meeting with Penner and Co. Denver’s front office seems to have learned from mistakes made by the club’s previous management.

