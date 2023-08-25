Broncos HC Sean Payton impressed with QBs coach Davis Webb

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton brought in two rookie coaches this offseason who both played in the NFL just last year.

After hanging up their cleats, Davis Webb joined as quarterbacks coach and Chris Banjo joined as an assistant special teams coach.

Payton was asked about Webb after a training camp practice earlier this month.

“He’s been a great asset,” Payton said on Aug. 17. “He’s smart and it’s unusual to get a player — we have two, he and Chris. [They] were literally playing a year ago and are now coaching. He’s prepared. I’m really impressed with his teaching ability and his style. He’s organized, and I think it’s invaluable for the quarterback. You have someone who actually understands it. We have a number of guys who are in the quarterback meetings, but on a daily basis, he’s been really good.

“I told this story after he finished his interview. You get into this routine after an interview. You go, ‘Alright, let’s get him to the airport and the next one.’ I’m sitting and talking to George [Paton] and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why are we letting him leave? I know better.’ We called him up. I called the driver up and brought him back and hired him. I’m glad we did that.”

Webb, 28, was a backup with the New York Giants in 2017, then with the New York Jets in 2018 and with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-2021. Buffalo wanted Webb to retire and become their QBs coach after the 2021 season, but Webb decided to spend another season as a player.

After serving as a backup with the Giants again in 2022, Webb decided to retire and he interviewed for Denver’s QB coach opening. Payton let Webb leave the building but quickly brought him back to hire him. The former QB will make his coaching debut when the Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

