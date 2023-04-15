Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with TE Daniel Barker

The Denver Broncos recently had a virtual pre-draft visit with Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. Denver previously had virtual visits with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi.

Barker (6-4, 250 pounds) played four seasons at Illinois before transferring to Michigan State as a graduate student. He totaled 21 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games with the Spartans last season.

Over the last five years (40 games), Barker hauled in 85 receptions for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

Barker was not ranked among Draft Wire’s top-15 tight ends following the NFL combine. He is currently projected to be an undrafted free agent prospect following this month’s NFL draft.

If he signs with the Broncos as a UDFA, Barker would join a tight end room that includes Greg Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam and Chris Manhertz.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

