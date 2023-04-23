Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with OT Warren McClendon

The Denver Broncos recently had a virtual pre-draft visit with Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

McClendon (6-4, 306 pounds) won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs, starting 29-straight games at right tackle from 2021-2022. Before that, he started nine games at right tackle in 2020.

Although he played almost exclusively as a tackle at the college level, some draft pundits believe McClendon could transition to guard as a pro. He might be a candidate to serve as a backup swing tackle/guard in the NFL.

McClendon is now projected to be a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft. The Broncos currently hold No. 195 overall in the sixth round (view the team’s full order of picks here).

If selected by Denver, McClendon’s competition for a backup swing tackle job would include Quinn Bailey and Isaiah Prince. The Broncos will likely add multiple offensive linemen through the draft and college free agency.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire