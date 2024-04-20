Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with OL Dylan McMahon

The Denver Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with N.C. State center Dylan McMahon last month, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

McMahon (6-3, 299 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds and a 10-yard shuttle in 1.75 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. He spent five years with the Wolfpack and earned a team captain designation from teammates ahead of his final season in 2023.

After a redshirt season in 2019, McMahon started seven games at right guard in 2020. The following year, he made five starts at right guard and seven starts at left guard and filled in at center for one game.

.@PackFootball OC Dylan McMahon has flown under the radar on Twitter this draft cycle despite a great career, @ShrineBowl week and NFL Combine. He’s a four year starter along the NC State offensive line, playing right guard, left guard and center over his college career, and a… pic.twitter.com/BS8tAqqJ3A — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 11, 2024

He was a 10-game starter at right guard in 2022 and then moved to center for three games as an injury fill-in. After starting again in 2023, McMahon is now considered a sixth-round prospect in next week’s NFL draft.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27. We are tracking all of Denver’s pre-draft prospect visits on Broncos Wire.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire