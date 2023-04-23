Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with OLB Eku Leota

The Denver Broncos recently had a virtual pre-draft visit with Auburn pass rusher Eku Leota, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Leota (6-3, 252 pounds) started his college career at Northwestern, totaling 25 tackles (10 behind the line) and 6.5 sacks in 15 games from 2019-2020. He then transferred to Auburn ahead of the 2021 season.

Leota recorded 23 tackles (10 behind the line) and seven sacks in his first season with the Tigers (12 games). He then started the 2022 season with 18 tackles (five behind the line) and two sacks through five games before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury.

Leota did not compete at the NFL combine while he was nursing a calf injury, but he has recovered from the pec injury he suffered in 2022.

Leota played mostly as a defensive lineman in college, but he would likely transition to outside linebacker if selected by a team that runs a 3-4 defense like Denver. He is projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent prospect later this month.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

