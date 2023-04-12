Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with OL Atonio Mafi

The Denver Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi in March, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. NFL teams are allowed to have three virtual visits with prospects leading up to the draft each spring (Denver already had one with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford).

Mafi (6-4, 355 pounds), of Tongan descent, grew up playing rugby before later switching to football. He started out at UCLA as a nose tackle, totaling 44 tackles (5.5 behind the line) and one sack through his first two seasons before transitioning to the offensive line in 2020.

He was a three-game starter at guard in 2021 and then started all 13 games at left guard in 2022, earning second-team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Mafi is now projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent prospect later this month. The latest pick the Broncos currently hold is No. 195 overall in the sixth round. Denver seems more likely to target Mafi as a UDFA candidate than to draft him in the sixth round.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire