Broncos had virtual pre-draft visit with QB Sean Clifford

The Denver Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on Tuesday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Clifford had a one-year Zoom call with Davis Webb, Denver’s new quarterbacks coach. NFL teams are allowed to have three such virtual visits and 30 in-person visits leading up to the draft.

Clifford (6-2, 212 pounds) is eight pounds lighter than Taysom Hill, but he rushed for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns in five years with the Nittany Lions. Clifford is more than just a gadget player, though, as he broke PSU records for completion percentage (.612) passing yards (10,382) and touchdowns (84).

Despite those impressive numbers, Clifford is projected as a late-round pick for April’s draft. After the combine, Luke Easterling did not rank Clifford among his top-15 quarterbacks in this year’s class on Draft Wire.

The Broncos hold pick No. 139 in the fifth round and pick No. 195 in the sixth round this year. If selected by Denver, Clifford will join a quarterback room that includes Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire