Broncos had a perfect reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement on Twitter

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

Again.

Football fans will recall that Brady also briefly retired last year, and reactions poured in from players and teams to congratulate him on such an accomplished career.

Then, 40 days later, Brady decided to unretire and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Now the quarterback is saying, once again, that he is hanging up his cleats, this time for good. The Denver Broncos had a perfect reaction on Twitter.

“Good thing we always seem to have this photo available — please don’t make us use it again,” the Broncos official Twitter page captioned a photo of Brady and former quarterback Peyton Manning.

Good thing we always seem to have this photo available — please don’t make us use it again. 😂 In all seriousness, congrats to an incredible competitor on an unbelievable career. https://t.co/Rd1JXIP2Tx pic.twitter.com/cmuk0zzvhT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2023

“In all seriousness, congrats to an incredible competitor on an unbelievable career.”

Brady went 9-9 against Denver in his career, and he had a great rivalry with Manning and outside linebacker Von Miller. Manning won his final game against Brady in the 2015 AFC championship game, and Miller defeated Brady in Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season.

Here’s a sampling of how Broncos Twitter reacted to the QB’s latest retirement.

Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL (again). To give the legend a proper #BroncosCountry send-off, here are some heartwarming highlights of Brady playing the Broncos throughout his storied career:pic.twitter.com/k2brXQX5V6 — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) February 1, 2023

.@TomBrady just retired as an NFL player—again. We bid #TB12 adieu by looking back at some of the Denver Broncos' best moments against him, from 2001, 2005 (reg. season & AFC Div. Playoff Game), 2009, 2011, the 2013 AFCCG & 2015 (reg. season & AFCCG), during his 23-year career! pic.twitter.com/45sZNguT58 — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) February 1, 2023

The Broncos are the only team to have defeated Tom Brady in the postseason three times. They are also one of only two teams (49ers) that Brady failed to earn a winning record against. https://t.co/zwTg2F6atb — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 1, 2023

The Broncos had an incredible amount of success against against Tom Brady. Denver went 9-9 against Brady in his career, including 3-1 in the playoffs. Considering he’s the best to ever play the most important position, that’s very, very impressive. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 1, 2023

The Denver Broncos beat Tom Brady more times in the postseason than any other team in his 23 year career. https://t.co/OZEGoaslTX — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) February 1, 2023

Posted this when Tom Brady retired last year, so I'll share this again for the redux: Tom Brady owned an awful lot of people and teams over the years. But never forget that teams led by @snakestakes went 3-0 over teams with Brady as starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/33LCoO2P4h — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 1, 2023

Not gonna lie…call me crazy but I actually wanted to see Tom Brady go to the Raiders so the Broncos could whip up on their son some more.😆 — The Inconvenient Truth (@BroncoFanatic97) February 1, 2023

Brady went 9-9 in his career against the Broncos, he was 1-3 against us in the playoffs, he never won a playoff game in Denver. The only game he won against us Tim Tebow started. pic.twitter.com/7EnewvTRja — balenci balenci (@stupidmf2321) February 1, 2023

Manning winning the last Brady v Manning >>>>> https://t.co/it0JYiotuJ — Blind Man (@BlindManBroncos) January 25, 2023

Tom Brady can’t steal any thunder today. @SeanPayton is still coming to the @Broncos. — Kelly Jones (@kelly_metz) February 1, 2023

That’s right, we’ve got bigger news in Broncos Country: Sean Payton is coming to Denver!

