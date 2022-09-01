Broncos had opportunities for more trades during roster cuts

The Denver Broncos made one trade during NFL roster cuts, sending outside linebacker Malik Reed and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

At the moment, the Broncos only have five picks for the 2023 NFL draft, and general manager George Paton would like to acquire more. Paton has to balance the desire to add picks with keeping a talented roster in tact, though.

Denver had other opportunities to make trades in addition to the Reed swap, but Paton ultimately decided to make just one move.

“You always want to get picks, but you also want to keep your best players,” the GM said Tuesday. “We had opportunities to trade players, but we also want to win now. We want to win this year. There’s a fine line [of] just getting picks to get picks but we also want to win games.

“Anytime we can get a pick, we will. We did move up a little bit, that doesn’t count as a pick, but it’s still a trade. We’ll see, it’s still a long — we have a ways to go.”

It’s still possible that the Broncos could make some in-season trades, and trades closer to (and during) the draft are also on the table. One way or another, expect Denver to have more than five picks next April.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire