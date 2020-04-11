The Broncos were among several teams with interest in Aldon Smith before the edge rusher agreed to terms with the Cowboys last week, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Smith had interest in the Broncos, too, for a chance to reunite with Vic Fangio. The Broncos head coach was Smith’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco.

Smith also is friends with Broncos pass rusher Von Miller.

The Broncos offered Smith the veteran minimum with incentives, per Klis. The Cowboys gave Smith a one-year, $2 million deal with a chance to make another $2 million in incentives.

Smith has a relationship with Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who held the same position with the 49ers during Smith’s four seasons in San Francisco. He also has gotten to know new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, whom he met while working out at Jay Glazer’s gym.

“The pieces fit,” Smith told Glazer.

Smith, who has 47.5 sacks in 59 games, has not played since 2015.

Broncos had interest in Aldon Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk