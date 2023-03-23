Broncos had a formal interview with WR Rashee Rice at NFL combine

The Denver Broncos had a formal interview with SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice at the NFL combine earlier this offseason, according to Tom Downey of Chat Sports. NFL teams are allowed to have up to 45 formal visits with players at the combine each year.

Rice (6-1, 204 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.49 seconds at the combine. He earned second-team All-American recognition last season after leading the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.9).

Rice had the best season of his college career in 2022, hauling in 96 receptions for 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He is now projected to be a third-round pick in the NFL draft, and Denver owns back-to-back selections (Nos. 67 and 68) in the third round.

If selected by the Broncos, Rice would join a wide receiver room that (currently) includes Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire