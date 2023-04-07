Broncos had a formal interview with RB Chris Rodriguez at NFL combine

The Denver Broncos had a formal interview with Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez at the NFL combine, according to Ryan Edwards of KOA Radio. NFL teams are allowed to have up to 45 formal visits with players at the combine each year.

Rodriquez (6-0, 217 pounds) earned second-team All-SEC recognition as a redshirt junior in 2021 after rushing for 1,378 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games. Before his final season in 2022, Rodriquez pled guilty to DUI and was suspended for the first four games of his senior year.

In the eight games he played in last season, Rodriquez rushed 175 times for 904 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Rodriquez is now projected to be a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. The Broncos currently hold pick No. 139 overall in the fifth round.

If selected by Denver, Rodriquez would be penciled in on the depth chart behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine going into his rookie season.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

QB-turned-coach Favian Upshaw gets first NFL opportunity with Broncos Broncos had a formal interview with OT Darnell Wright at NFL combine Sean Payton made Zach Strief a priority for his coaching staff in Denver Broncos' new pass rush specialist Jamar Cain coached Nik Bonitto in college What will the Broncos' alternate helmet look like with a full uniform?

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire