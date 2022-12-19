Broncos had 18,423 no-shows on Sunday despite resale tickets dropping as low as $10

The Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 on Sunday, but that victory marked just their fourth win of the season. Denver’s dismal 4-10 record explains why 18,423 fans didn’t even show up to the game.

Many of those 18,000-plus fans were unable to offload their tickets even at steeply-discounted prices. Fans searching the secondary market just before kickoff on Sunday could have found tickets for as low as $10.

The Broncos have had a season to forget, and Sunday’s showdown between Colt McCoy and Brett Rypien certainly wasn’t a marquee matchup, but that’s still an incredible price for a regular-season game in the NFL.

Denver fans who aren’t usually able to afford tickets to games at Empower Field at Mile High should keep an eye on the resale market leading up to the team’s season finale three weeks from now. After two upcoming road games, Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 to close out the 2022 season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire