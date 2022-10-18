Broncos had 151 penalty yards, Chargers had 89, for most-penalized game of the season

The Broncos and Chargers played one of the sloppiest games of this NFL season on Monday night.

Denver finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards while Los Angeles had nine penalties for 89 yards. The Broncos’ total was the most of any individual team this year, and the combined total of 240 penalty yards was the most in any game this year.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he’d have to go back and look at the tape before he knows precisely what went wrong.

“I think both teams had a lot of penalties in this game,” Hackett said. “We’ve just got to play cleaner football.”

Broncos rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis had four pass interference penalties for 87 yards. He acknowledged after the game that he needs to improve. But he’s hardly the only one, as the two teams combined for some ugly football.

