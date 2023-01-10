Broncos guard says offseason motivation will be beating Chiefs, rips ‘Snow Globe’ huddle

Video of the Chiefs’ wistful “Snow Globe” spinning huddle quickly went viral Saturday, as it caught the fancy of fans and even those who don’t follow football closely.

But not everyone was happy to see it.

Even though Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby said he didn’t believe the Chiefs were being disrespectful, an AFC West foe of the Chiefs and Las Vegas was upset by the spinning huddle.

Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz talked Monday about the “Snow Globe” huddle and why the Chiefs will provide him motivation after Denver’s 5-12 season.

“There definitely will be time to sit and reflect on what happened this year,” Meinerz told KOA Radio’s Brandon Krisztal. “Initial thoughts are we understand that’s unacceptable, and it’s time for Broncos Country to be on the winning side and being in the playoffs and dominating our opponents in this division. I said it before, I’m sick of losing to the Chiefs. That is like my No. 1 goal that I’m going to be looking at every day is I really want to beat them.”

That conjures images of Max Cady, Robert DeNiro’s character in the movie “Cape Fear,” who spent his time in prison working out while driven by the thought of getting revenge on his lawyer, Sam Cowden.

Meinerz finished his second season with the Broncos, and he’s keenly aware of having a 0-4 record against the Chiefs, and the Broncos’ 15-game losing streak to Kansas City. And he got more fuel for his fire when the Chiefs broke out the “Snow Globe” huddle.

“I’m gonna say it because it’s on my chest,” Meinerz said. “The fact that they did that little Ring Around The Rosie play against the Raiders like genuinely pissed me off. And I’m just excited for that day and for that moment, and that’s one of the things that I’m preparing for going into next year is to be ready to beat them.

“Because we’ve played them very close, at least for the last two years that I’ve been here. And I’m excited to eventually be on the other side of that, because I’m sick of it, just like everyone else is.”

Here is the interview with Meinerz, and the talk of the Chiefs is at the beginning.