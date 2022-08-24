Broncos greats Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves snubbed by Hall of Fame voters

Former Denver Broncos coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves have been snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters once again.

Shanahan and Reeves were both candidates for the 2023 class in the coach/contributor category, but voters instead chose former Cardinals/Chargers coach Don Coryell as the lone finalist.

Shanahan won Super Bowl XXIX as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers before going on to later win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII as a head coach with the Broncos. He is a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, and elements of the “Shanahan offense” are still seen across the NFL today.

The late Reeves won Super Bowl VI as a player with the Dallas Cowboys and later won Super Bowl XII as an assistant coach in Dallas. He went on to reach four Super Bowls as a head coach in the NFL — three with Denver and one with the Atlanta Falcons. A two-time AP Coach of the Year and a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, Reeves died in January at age 77.

Randy Gradishar, who anchored the team’s famous “Orange Crush” defense from 1974-1983, was also snubbed by voters as a senior candidate, so his overdue trip to Canton will have to wait at least one more year as well.

Hall of Fame voters will meet in January to determine the complete 2023 class, including 15 modern-era candidates. Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware will likely be among the modern-era finalists.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire