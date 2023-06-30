Broncos great Rod Smith: ‘I feel I’m deserving’ of Hall of Fame

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith recently said that he feels that he is worthy of a Pro Football Hall of Fame nod.

In an interview with Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Smith said, “I feel I’m deserving (of Hall of Fame consideration), but I don’t get a vote.”

Smith, who played with the Broncos from 1994-2006, was an integral part of the 1997-98 Denver teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls.

Statistically speaking, Smith has more than a good case. Smith leads all franchise receiving records with 68 career touchdowns, 11,389 career receiving yards and a career catch percentage of 60.3 percent. Smith is also a part of the Broncos Ring of Fame, and he leads all undrafted players in every major receiving category.

Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan summed it up best: “Rod Smith is one of the biggest reasons why we did win those back-to-back Super Bowls… In my opinion, he’s definitely (deserving),” Shanahan told Tomasson.

Smith first gained eligibility into the Hall of Fame in 2012, five years after his retirement. Smith hopes, along with much of Broncos Country, that one day Hall of Fame voters decide that he is worthy of the highest honor the NFL has to offer.

