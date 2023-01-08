Broncos granted permission to interview former Saints HC Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job, league sources tell ESPN. The NFL ruled that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least January 17, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2023

The Denver Broncos have been granted permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the same position with their franchise, per multiple reports.

Since Payton is still under contract with the Saints for next season, the Broncos would need to provide compensation to New Orleans in return for allowing him to sign a new contract elsewhere.

Bucs fans certainly won’t mind seeing Payton make his NFL return outside of the NFC South, and outside of the conference altogether.

