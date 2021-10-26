Broncos grant WR John Brown’s request to be cut

The Denver Broncos parted ways with wide receiver John Brown on Tuesday, releasing the speedy veteran from their practice squad.

NFL teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the game day roster each week. Once a player is elevated a third time, though, he has to clear waivers before returning to the practice squad.

Because the team has already elevated Brown twice this season, they did not plan to do so this week because they would then risk losing him to the waiver wire. Denver expects Jerry Jeudy (ankle) to return this week, so Brown wasn’t going to be promoted for Sunday’s game against Washington.

So instead of remaining on the practice squad to provide depth, Brown asked the Broncos to release him, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Denver granted his request and Brown is now a free agent after getting cut.

Brown also requested — and was granted — a release from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year.

This is the second time a wide receiver signing didn’t work out for the Broncos this season. Before signing Brown, Denver brought in David Moore, who played in two games and recorded no receptions before being cut.

Moore did re-sign with the practice squad, but he’s clearly low on the team’s depth chart. Brown wasn’t content to fill a bottom-of-the-depth chart practice squad receiver role, so he’ll now look for a new team.

List