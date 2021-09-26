Broncos grab 7-0 lead on Jets in first quarter

The Broncos have grabbed an early lead as they try for their first 3-0 start since 2016.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams scored from a yard out and the Broncos are up 7-0 on the Jets with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter. It was the first rushing touchdown of Williams’ NFL career.

The Broncos faced a third-and-9 after a Quinnen Williams sack earlier in the drive, but Teddy Bridgewater found wide receiver KJ Hamler for a 28-yard gain to keep the drive going. Melvin Gordon‘s 10-yard run put them on the edge of the end zone and Williams got the rest of the job done.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson avoided an interception on the first drive of the game, but he was short on a throw to an open Elijah Moore for what would have been a first down. He and the Jets will try to do better the second time around.

