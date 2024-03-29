Broncos GM George Paton went to QB Drake Maye’s pro day

The Denver Broncos were represented at the University of North Carolina’s pro day on Thursday featuring star quarterback Drake Maye.

Broncos general manager George Paton and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb were among Denver’s personnel at the pro day, according to the Charlotte Observer‘s Mike Kaye. Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi were also in attendance, according to the Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel.

UNC has several draft prospects this year — receiver Devontez Walker, linebacker Cedric Gray and defensive lineman Myles Murphy among them — but none of them are as high profile as Maye.

Maye is widely considered one of the top-three quarterbacks in this year’s class and it would not be surprising if he ends up being a top-three pick in April.

Denver also met with Maye at the NFL combine earlier this offseason.

“It was awesome to meet with Coach [Sean] Payton,” Maye said on March 1. “I think any time you have one of the great offensive minds in [the room] — meeting with him was pretty cool.”

The Broncos do not pick until 12th overall, so if they want to land Maye, they will need to trade. Our first NFL mock draft of the offseason had Denver moving up to pick No. 3 to select Maye after a trade with the New England Patriots.

This year’s NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

