Broncos GM George Paton watched Caleb Williams throw 6 TD passes on Saturday

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was in attendance Saturday when quarterback Caleb Williams threw six touchdown passes to lead the USC Trojans to a 48-41 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Williams, of course, was not the only NFL draft prospect on the field Saturday, but he was the most notable. Williams is considered the favorite to be picked No. 1 overall in next year’s draft.

The Broncos and Chicago Bears, who are set to face off on Sunday afternoon, are both 0-3, making them the two early favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick (and Williams).

Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022. He has now thrown 21 touchdown passes against just one interception through five games this fall.

Meanwhile, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders might also enter next year’s NFL draft. He threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown on Saturday. The draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27 in 2024.

