Broncos GM George Paton scouted QBs Malik Willis and Matt Corral last week

The Denver Broncos are committed to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the team made that clear when they opted to keep him despite receiving interest from other teams leading up to the NFL trade deadline.

Bridgewater is the guy for at least 2021, but that hasn’t stopped general manager George Paton from scouting potential long-term candidates.

On Saturday, Paton attended the Liberty-Ole Miss game in Mississippi, according to the Denver Post‘s Ryan O’Halloran.

That game featured several potential NFL draft prospects, but the two big names are the team’s quarterbacks: Malik Willis (Flames) and Matt Corral (Rebels).

Willis was at one point considered QB1 for the 2022 class, but his stock has fallen lately and he didn’t have a good performance on Saturday, completing 16-of-25 passes for 173 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Willis did rush for a touchdown, totaling 71 yards on the ground.

Corral’s stock is rising and he had another strong performance against Liberty, completing 20-of-27 passes for 324 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Broncos have some extra draft picks from the Von Miller trade that could be used to acquire a quarterback in 2022, and Paton has started his scouting early. The 2022 NFL draft is still a long way away, but it seems safe to assume QB will be a hot topic in Denver leading up to April.

