Broncos giving Case Keenum time to ponder future

General Manager John Elway announced Wednesday the Broncos will exercise the 2019 contract options for receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Derek Wolfe. Quarterback Case Keenum‘s future with the team is less certain.

Keenum, 31, likely is moving on again after one year in Denver.

“We don’t know yet,” Elway said. “As I told Case when I talked to him, the different options that we are going to work with him and give him time to think about it. We’ll circle back with Case and see where he is and go from there.”

The Broncos’ trade for Joe Flacco, which won’t become official until March 13, creates uncertainty for Keenum. The team is expected to shop Keenum, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason and has a $21 million salary cap number for 2019.

Keenum said he was “shocked” at the Broncos’ trade for Flacco. It will come as big of a shock for Keenum to remain in Denver as a backup in 2019.

He became a full-time starter for the first time in 2017, leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, and he started all 16 games in 2018 for the Broncos.

But will the Broncos find someone willing to trade for him?