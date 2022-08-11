Broncos getting ‘more and more excited’ about Melvin Gordon-Javonte Williams duo

The Denver Broncos have a dynamic running back duo with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, arguably one of the best duos in the NFL.

That will allow the team to (ideally) keep both backs fresh with rotation, and there might even be times when both players are on the field at the same time. Denver can get creative with the two RBs, and that has the team’s coaching staff excited.

“I get more and more excited every time we step on the field with those guys, whether it’s one guy one the field or both guys on the field,” offensive coordinator Justin Outten said on Aug. 8.

“It’s going to be a pitch count throughout the season and making sure we are very smart with those guys. With Mike Boone he’s a different mix up too, so that’s an exciting group to work with this year.”

Some fans — and especially fantasy football mangers — would like to see the team lean on just one primary running back, but the Broncos have made it clear this offseason that they plan to use a two-back rotation.

“[We’re] going to see what the defense gives us,” Outten said when asked about featuring Gordon or Williams. “There is not one guy that we are going to lean on. I feel like we can put multiple guys out there. It just depends on the game plan itself.”

Similar to last season, fans in Denver can expect the team to use both backs at a near-even split.

