Broncos G.M. George Paton: We did right by Von Miller sending him to a great franchise

Broncos G.M. George Paton said the Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams in part because they wanted to see him go to a team where he would have success in the latter part of his career.

Paton said he and the Broncos’ other top executives met with Miller, and that everyone agreed that the Rams, a Super Bowl contender, are a good place for the pass rusher who won the Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Broncos to try to get a second ring.

“We talked about the Rams and how he fits,” Paton said. “Really, we really had a good conversation. But the main thing I communicated to Von, this is a win-win. We could have moved Von somewhere else but we wouldn’t do that. We wanted to do right by Von. We sent him to a great franchise, a team right in the thick of it, and he’s really going to fit in there and really help with the second part of his career.”

It’s not clear if there’s a specific “somewhere else” that made the Broncos a trade offer for Miller, but after an outstanding career in Denver, he’s now leaving a .500 team for one of the best teams in the NFL.

