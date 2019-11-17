Broncos fullback suffers arm injury so ugly, CBS refused to show replay

Some injuries are uglier than others. The one that Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich is definitely one that is not for the faint of heart.

Janovich caught a short pass from QB Brandon Allen against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and looked to be turning upfield when linebacker Eric Wilson tackled him. Janovich tried to brace for the fall and extended his right arm to brace himself.

Here’s video of the play — and a warning before you watch: it’s not pretty. So much so, in fact, that CBS did not replay it after showing the tackle live.

Janovich looked to be in severe pain, just as you imagine. He was helped off the field and taken into the locker room right after the two-minute warning in the first half.

Reporter Mike Klis of 9News later said Janovich was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow and is done for the year.

FB Andy Janovich suffered dislocated elbow and with six games remaining is finished for season per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 17, 2019

Up to that moment, it was a big game for Janovich, who scored his first touchdown of the season and just the fourth of his NFL career. The Broncos shockingly led the Vikings in Minnesota, 20-0, before losing 27-23.

