Broncos fullback Andy Janovich out for season
The Broncos lost more than a heart-breaking game to the Vikings yesterday.
According to Mike Klis of KUSA, fullback Andy Janovich is out for the rest of the year after a gruesome right elbow injury.
Janovich suffered a dislocated elbow in the second quarter, and didn’t return to the game. The injury came after he caught a short pass, and braced his fall with his right hand. The hand stayed put while his elbow moved in a direction elbows do not normally move.
He had scored a touchdown earlier, helping the Broncos build a 20-0 lead which would disintegrate in the second half of a 27-23 loss.
He’s having an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage, but with six weeks left in the season, it’s likely he’ll be placed on IR soon.
Scroll to continue with content