Broncos’ free agent signees pick jersey numbers
The Denver Broncos announced jersey numbers for 16 new players on Wednesday. The following 15 free agent additions (and one trade addition) will wear these numbers in 2023:
4 QB Jarrett Stidham
11 WR Marquez Callaway
17 WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
19 P Riley Dixon
20 FB Michael Burton
23 CB Tremon Smith
25 RB Samaje Perine
26 RB Tony Jones Jr.
55 C Kyle Fuller
69 T Mike McGlinchey
70 T Isaiah Prince
74 G Ben Powers
82 TE Adam Trautman
84 TE Chris Manhertz
90 DL Jordan Jackson
99 DE Zach Allen
In addition to those new arrivals, two players already on the team switched numbers:
93 DL D.J. Jones (previously 97)
16 QB Jarrett Guarantano (previously 11)
No. 93 was previously worn by Dre’Mont Jones, who left in free agency this spring. Callaway managed to get No. 11 from Guarantano.
Denver still has five draft picks and 16 undrafted free agent rookies who are yet to pick their jersey numbers. Those new players will likely pick their numbers when the Broncos hold a rookie minicamp next weekend.
More Broncos Buzz!
11 free agents Broncos should consider signing
Ex-Broncos find new homes in free agency; Denver restructures TE contract
Broncos expected to sign NCAA's all-time leading rusher as UDFA
Drew Sanders' fall in NFL draft might be explained by his position
Broncos will invite veterans to try out at rookie minicamp