Broncos’ free agent signees pick jersey numbers

The Denver Broncos announced jersey numbers for 16 new players on Wednesday. The following 15 free agent additions (and one trade addition) will wear these numbers in 2023:

In addition to those new arrivals, two players already on the team switched numbers:

93 DL D.J. Jones (previously 97)

16 QB Jarrett Guarantano (previously 11)

No. 93 was previously worn by Dre’Mont Jones, who left in free agency this spring. Callaway managed to get No. 11 from Guarantano.

Denver still has five draft picks and 16 undrafted free agent rookies who are yet to pick their jersey numbers. Those new players will likely pick their numbers when the Broncos hold a rookie minicamp next weekend.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire