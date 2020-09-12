Broncos and free agent Cameron Wake cannot reach agreement on contract

Broncos reached out to free-agent pass rusher Cameron Wake, but the two sides were unable to reach agreement on a contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020





The Denver Broncos hunt for Von Miller’s replacement continues. First, the Broncos trying to lure in free-agent Clay Matthews but he wasn’t interested and now they have failed to reach an agreement with Cameron Wake according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Miller is set to miss the next three months after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason. Miller had eight sacks in 2019, his worst output since all the way back in 2013.

Wake, as a member of the Tennessee Titans last season, started the season on a tear with 2.5 sacks but didn’t get another before heading to IR in November. According to Broncos writer Mike Klis, Denver did make an offer to Wake but the two sides couldn’t agree on the numbers.

So the search continues for the Broncos to add a veteran pass rusher to the rotation. Fortunately for Denver, they still have $25.43 million in salary-cap space, should another option become available.

