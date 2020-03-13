Broncos use franchise tag on Justin Simmons

With a mild wave of franchise-tag business happening today, the Broncos are participating #asexpected.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have informed safety Justin Simmons that he’ll be tagged.

That will pay him $11.545 million for a one year deal, but the Broncos have a track record of eventually reaching long-term deals with the guys they tay to keep out of the market.

Simmons was 16th on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.

