Broncos found talent at last year’s Senior Bowl

The Denver Broncos are back in Mobile, Alabama this week to scout prospects for the 2023 NFL draft at the Senior Bowl.

We’ve put together a list of five players the Broncos should be closely watching during Saturday’s game. It’s not an exaggeration to say Denver will likely end up drafting or signing at least one player from the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Last year, the Broncos watched UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich impress in practice and then catch a pass during the all-star game. Denver later used a third-round pick to select Dulcich in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Broncos were also impressed by Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis. After playing in the Senior Bowl, Mathis was selected by Denver in the fourth round of last year’s draft.

The Broncos also signed 2022 Senior Bowl alum Tyler Badie last year. Badie was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round last April and later signed with Denver’s active roster in December. He scored a touchdown on his first touch in his NFL debut in the team’s season finale.

Now the Broncos will be looking for the next Dulcich, Mathis and Badie. Here are the full rosters for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

