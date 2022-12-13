Broncos’ first-round pick in 2023 keeps getting worse

The Denver Broncos have a first-round pick to use in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to the Bradley Chubb trade, but it won’t be an early pick.

Denver acquired the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Chubb. A pick late in the first round is obviously better than no first-round pick at all, but San Francisco’s hot streak is an unfortunate development for the Broncos.

The 49ers have won six-straight games and the team has shown no signs of slowing down even after turning to third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. We won’t know exactly where San Francisco’s pick will be in the first round until after their playoff run is complete, but it’s on track to be in the 20th-32nd range.

Meanwhile, Denver’s original first-round pick that was shipped to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade is on pace to end up being 2nd overall. Only the Houston Texans (1-11-1) have a worse record than the Broncos (3-10), ensuring that Seattle will get a premium pick in 2023.

Right now, Denver is scheduled to have six picks to use in April.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire