Broncos fired 2 more coaches after Nathaniel Hackett

After firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the Denver Broncos parted ways with two more coaches a few hours later.

The Broncos announced on Monday evening that special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry were “relieved of their duties.”

For the final two games of the season, Mike Mallory will coach special teams, Ben Steele will coach the team’s offensive line and Jerry Rosburg will serve as interim head coach.

Denver ranks last in kickoff return yards this season (16.9 yards per return) and kicker Brandon McManus ranks 31st in field goal percentage (75%). Corliss Waitman, the team’s punter, ranks 22nd in yards-per-punt average (46.2).

That explains the Stukes firing.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been sacked a league-high 49 times this season, and Denver’s offensive line overall has allowed 57 sacks this year, the highest total in the NFL.

That explains the Barry firing, who was a curious hire from the start. Hackett added Barry after parting ways with accomplished offensive line coach Mike Munchak, a move that was questioned by both pundits and fans.

Munchak took a break from coaching this year and it’s possible that the team’s next head coach might be able to convince him to return.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire