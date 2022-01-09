Vic Fangio is out after three seasons as the Broncos’ head coach.

Fangio was fired this morning, the team announced.

The 63-year-old Fangio, who had never been a head coach before the Broncos hired him, finished up a 7-10 season with Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs. Prior to that he went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-9 in 2019.

The Broncos have now had five consecutive losing seasons and are in desperate need of a coach who can turn things around. Complicating matters is the uncertainty of the ownership situation, which will surely give pause to any top head-coaching candidate the Broncos pursue.

Fangio will likely have offers to become a defensive coordinator again, but he has likely completed his last stint as a head coach.

Broncos fire Vic Fangio originally appeared on Pro Football Talk