Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys’ win

A helicopter, net and a long-line cable - as well as a skilled pilot - were key to the 'rescue' operation. Richard WebbScientific breakthroughs can happen in the strangest ways and places. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin because of mould growing on a Petri dish left out while he was on holiday. Chinese monks in the 9th century wanted to make a potion for immortality: instead, they discovered gunpowder. Our own remarkable discovery happened on a rugged, remote stretch of coastline east of