Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 3 seasons

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio, the team announced Sunday morning.

Fangio had an accomplished career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL before joining the Broncos in 2019, most recently with the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018.

In Denver, Fangio’s defense performed well, allowing 18.9 points per game this season, the third-best average in the NFL going into Week 18. The offense has struggled, though, scoring the 11th-fewest points in the NFL this year (335).

Fangio’s game management — particularly clock management — and his challenge decisions (4-of-16) were frequently scrutinized during his three seasons with the Broncos, and his 19-30 record was not acceptable.

Denver general manager George Paton will have “full authority” in the team’s search for a new coach, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis announced Sunday. Ellis, who hired Paton last year, has his own contract set to expire in the spring.

Fangio will have no trouble landing a job as a defensive coordinator with another team, but his time as Denver’s head coach has come to an end.

