Devonta Smith pretending to steal from Dallas’ Salvation Army bucket was Week 16’s wildest touchdown celebration

Orlando Sentinel

SOMEWHERE IN THE ATLANTIC — Port Canaveral has welcomed most of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships, each of which has held the title of world’s largest cruise ship, but with Wonder of the Seas’ arrival, it marks the first time the Orlando market has gotten a hold of one in its first year of service. Wonder of the Seas debuted out of Port Everglades in the spring, but began year-round service ...