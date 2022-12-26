Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported on Monday.

The Broncos had been expected to wait until the end of the season to fire Hackett, but an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day seemingly forced action from the team’s new ownership group.

Hackett was hired this offseason with the goal of helping improve Denver’s struggling offense. Instead, the offense took a step back under his guidance, with the Broncos scoring just 15.5 points per game this year, the lowest points total in the NFL.

Denver will now turn to an interim coach for the final two games of the season. The Broncos will have a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday followed by a home season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

