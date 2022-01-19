Broncos finish interview with Dan Quinn

It’s onto New England.

The Broncos completed their interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in the Dallas area on Tuesday night. The team’s announcement came a few hours after General Manager George Paton and the team’s search committee met with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Broncos have interviewed five candidates for the head coaching position with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on deck for Wednesday.

Quinn, who just finished his first season with the Cowboys, is the only reported candidate with head coaching experience. He coached the Falcons for five seasons, leading the 2016 team to Super Bowl LI.

Quinn served as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2013-14. He also had NFL stops with the 49ers, Dolphins and Jets. In all, Quinn has 19 seasons of NFL experience.

The Broncos will interview five more candidates for their head coaching position, including Mayo. Denver previously interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

